Letters to the Editor: Taieri Gorge train and Beaumont Bridge

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including converting the Taieri Gorge railway into a cycle trail, and the speed limit on the new bridge at Beaumont.

Cruise passengers will help pay for upgrade

Andrew Simms of the Otago Central Rail Trail Trust is once again pushing his propaganda, that the "vast majority (80%) of passengers on the gorge train trip came from cruise ships" and doubling down on the high cost to Dunedin ratepayers in "subsidising" cruise ship passengers travelling with Dunedin Railways.

What he is not saying is that Dunedin Railways are still in part hibernation, only offering a fraction of a full trip schedule; therefore the cost of hibernation will of course be higher than present revenue.

In 2019, when operating at full schedule, of the 76,120 rail passengers (35,450 domestic, 21,167 international, and 19,503 cruise ship — Benje Patterson report 2020), actually 25.6% only were cruise ship passengers, a welcome top-up of about $3 million in revenue. He also states that to June 2023, 12,750 cyclists riding between Clyde and Middlemarch brought in $25.9m a visitor spend, averaging $2031.

That high spend just shows the real high hireage cost of riding the rail trail, the bulk of which would have been spent in Clyde and services along the way — not Dunedin.

Had Dunedin Railways been running to Middlemarch about two-thirds, 8400, of those riders would have travelled on to or from Dunedin by train ($655,000 revenue to Dunedin Railways).

As a once-train manager, I saw many of these cyclists on the trains — they reckoned that the train ride was the highlight of their journey. Dunedin Railways will need some serious restructuring, especially in staffing, but when fully operational the $3m additional revenue from cruise ship passengers will in fact subsidise the upgrading of the track formation.

Lyall Kelpe

St Clair

PM Graham is horrified, as am I, that there are proposals to convert the Taieri Gorge railway into a cycle trail (ODT 9.11.23). Is there no respect for the visionary late George Emerson? Now, I am all in favour of bike trails, and have myself ridden Oturehua-Omakau, Lake Dunstan (twice), and Alexandra-Roxburgh; and plan a city harbour circuit, now that the boat link makes this possible. I may not manage, even e-biking, Dunedin-Queenstown, which will soon be possible, but others can.

We are, in fact, very well off for bike trails, here in the South; there can be no complaint from cyclists.

But we have, now, just the one inland railway line extant (having lost Roxburgh, Catlins, Outram, Kurow, Dunback, and Heriot): that is to say, the line to Middlemarch.

Enough already! And there is a salutary precedent to bring to mind: the destruction of the Mornington cable car system in 1957, the council of the time hellbent on modernising the city, in spite of a 3000-name petition from locals; and now a matter of deep, retrospective regret. The destruction of the Taieri Gorge railway line would be an act of civic vandalism, on a par with the loss of the cable cars.

If the current council wishes to avoid the opprobrium rightly visited upon their forebears from the 1950s, they must stand up against this appalling plan.

The financial wizardry from the cycle lobby (6.11.23) must be countermanded.

Here’s my proposal: state-owned (which is to say, we own it) KiwiRail, in its role as a good corporate citizen, should take over the track maintenance. This would be a marginal additional responsibility in terms of their overall role of looking after the national railbed, a relatively trivial call upon their budget.

To the councillors, I say: Remember 1957. Do the right thing. And KiwiRail, you too.

Mac Gardner

Dunedin

Safety measures outside Beaumont Hotel not enough

It was with much concern that on a visit to Beaumont we learned of the planned speed limit that Waka Kotahi has for the new bridge at Beaumont. The new highway runs directly beside the outside seating of the hotel, separated from the passing traffic by a gutter and small garden planting. I understand the speed limit will be 100kmh. This was the prior speed limit, the difference being traffic coming from Dunedin had to travel slowly over the old bridge and then climb a rise up and past the hotel. I am stunned at the sheer danger the new layout will be putting people at, who stop to enjoy the hospitality of the Beaumont Hotel and sit out front of the hotel. I am also stunned that Waka Kotahi hasn’t extended the roadside safety barrier past the hotel to provide some form of protection for people sitting outside the hotel. One tyre blowout and God forbid the consequences!

David Butler

Invercargill

Roy Johnston, team lead — safety engineers, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Otago responds: Given the concerns raised, I can advise that safety barrier was considered for in front of the hotel. A decision was made during the design process to have no barrier at this point, so drivers of large vehicles parking on the highway shoulder could access the hotel. Instead of a barrier, a raised island and planting between the hotel and the highway for visual and physical separation was provided to manage concerns about people choosing to sit close to the highway. In addition to this, as part of the project’s completion, we review what has been constructed to ensure we have a good outcome. This will include reviewing whether we have provided safety barriers where they are needed. With regard to speed, Waka Kotahi is in the process of developing a speed management plan. This could include Beaumont township if it meets the criteria for a lower speed limit.

