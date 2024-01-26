Letters to Editor: Vehicles on beaches, parliamentary term

A vehicle stuck in the sand at dusk after racing and doing doughnuts at Cannibal Bay, October, 2021. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Vulnerable wildlife at risk from vehicles

South Otago Forest and Bird commends Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan for speaking out about the watering down of council legislation intended to govern vehicles on beaches (ODT 19.1.24).

But we disagree that this ineffectual bylaw was a result of post-Covid "static" distorting matters. Rather, it resulted from the heated protests of submitters who believed that it was their right to drive on local beaches.

Many people had hoped to see vehicles kept off all beaches, but knew that half a loaf would be better than no bread. However, only a few crumbs eventuated, such as drivers "must show due consideration for other users of the beach and vulnerable wildlife".

No beaches were declared off-limits to vehicles. No speed limits were imposed.

Clutha's Freedom Camping officer, who can dedicate a limited amount of effort to beach surveillance, has reported 19 incidents this summer, including one of children driving a quadbike at speed near an elephant seal. How many more incidents will have gone unreported?

Review of the bylaw isn't required until December 31, 2027. We urge the council to take much more immediate action in order to protect our precious plants and wildlife.

Jane Young, Roy Johnstone

Co-chairs South Otago Forest & Bird

Obliteration and ugliness

If we allow the likes of the fine Stuart St house and its beautiful green surrounds to be so much as considered for obliteration (ODT 22.1.24), pity help the many grand Dunedin homes occupying similar sites on the slopes directly above the city.

Such houses, built largely for business pioneers of this noted heritage city, are what set Dunedin apart from other cities which have lost their identities to the likes of the featureless glass and steel proposed for this particular site. Allowing this to happen here would be shooting Dunedin in the foot.

Sadly, this is already happening in our suburbs, where whole blocks of early houses are being rooted from their foundations to be replaced by unsightly apartment blocks, all destined to become tomorrow’s slums. An example is the almost completed “block” of cheek-by-jowl apartments on the Napier Street/Kenmure Rd corner, muscling in and obliterating the views of some of this suburb’s finest homes.

Lois Galer

Dunedin

Joint responsibility

Jerry Walton writes (ODT 19.1.24) that he has treated many Māori and believes their disproportionately poorer health is because they have not availed themselves of the health services available.

Is the healthcare offered in culturally appropriate ways? In language patients can understand, by professionals they can relate to and trust? What are the wider life experiences that may contribute? Can they afford transport, childcare, time off work to get to appointments? Do they live in areas with high numbers of fast food outlets, liquor stores and pokies?

We all need to take responsibility for our own and our family's health, but as a society we need to ensure everyone's needs are met in fair and equitable ways. We need to acknowledge the burden of colonisation that has affected not just our forebears but has measurable impacts down the generations, and address the ongoing systemic racism and discrimination that disadvantages Māori.

It is shameful that the new government has repealed the previous government's world-leading smoke-free plan, and is not giving Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, a chance to make a difference.

Philippa Jamieson

Opoho

Three-year term derails strategic thinking

There is a serious malady with our parliamentary system, exacerbated by a ridiculously short three-year term. It is high time for change in a world where democratic government is under-performing and authoritarianism is spreading. In these circumstances a strategic approach to the nation’s needs is unlikely.

Our system is falling short of an effective democracy, and constitutional revision is overdue. It is a risky and dysfunctional unicameral binary system featuring swings from left to right, driving increasing polarisation and extremism, with the legislation of previous governments being thoughtlessly repealed by its successor.

There is too little effort or incentive for more consensus building and little attempt at genuine public leadership. A longer term and a revamped select committee system which cannot so easily be ignored by the governing parties would be a good start (but much more is needed).

Denis O’Rourke

Christchurch

Denis O’Rourke is a former New Zealand First MP. — Ed.

Spin cycle

It has been refreshing to have some positive coverage about cycling recently, instead of cyclists being the scapegoat for people's rage. Thank you, Ian Breeze (ODT 19.1.24) for giving a positive spin on bicycles as a means of travel; thanks too for the editorial and Parallax picture (ODT 20.1.24).

Norman Tebbitt, the British politician whose 1981 "On your bike" speech was aimed at unemployed people, and whose subsequent anti-cyclist rhetoric has gained a large audience, has a lot to answer for. His views have clearly become entrenched in the minds of many car-loving Kiwis. I hope that the ODT will continue to print more positive articles about cycling and cyclists.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

