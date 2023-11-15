Letters to the Editor: Water, rail and well-planned streets

Andrew Simms, with his children Harper, 6 (left), and Charlie, 7, is advocating for consideration of a proposed cycle trail development through the Taieri Gorge, making use of the rail corridor. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Simms urged to get on his bike

Andrew Simms’ distortion of the forecast financial performance figures of Dunedin Railways by not revealing his calculations are based on the period while the business is in hibernation and do not reflect relevant operating costs pre Covid or in the future, as exposed by Lyall Kelpe's excellent letter (ODT 13.11.23), is indefensible.

He goes on to dismantle Mr Simms self-serving, baseless predictions and offers common sense analysis based on facts from his knowledge and experience as a train manager.

Also in a subsequent letter in the same issue Mac Gardner refers to the many thousands of voluntary hours of people led by George Emerson and others contributed to envisage, develop and operate the line. To allow their heritage to be squandered by a self-entitled pressure group, now that all the hard work is done, is incomprehensible. He refers to the folly of the destruction of the Mornington cable cars which was a comparable asset destroyed by civic vandalism in the 1950s.

It is ironic that at a time when the government is spending millions building a facility to service all things rail in Dunedin, that we are even discussing closing the only scenic rail facility in this part of the country.

Dunedin's city councillors should have only one thing to say to Andrew Simms: "On yer bike".

Brendan Murphy

Fairfield

Who will pay?

Are there no bounds to Andrew Simms’ personal agenda to convert our unique tourism jewel in the crown to yet another cycleway?

Only days after releasing his so-called "compelling" report with words like potential, possible, could, might and maybes, he has now shown his true colours by being photographed on last Friday’s front page on his bike by the tracks.

This time he is taking a different tact, claiming that each ratepayer subsidises a Taieri Gorge rail passenger by $68 a ticket.

Really Mr Simms. So what?

Most if not all council facilities and services are heavily subsidised: pools, libraries, stadiums, public transport, museums etc etc.

Also, what land transport company, be it bus or truck, isn't heavily subsidised by our taxes, rates, and the poor old motorist?

Their road user charges don't even come close to covering the full costs of the damage they cause let alone any improvements to the roading network.

And what of the Taieri Gorge cycleway? Has it not occurred to Mr Simms that each cyclist will also need to be heavily subsidised? There will be significant infrastructure through the gorge that will need to be maintained and repaired such as viaducts, bridges and tunnels, not to mention the right of way, which is often prone to slips.

How does Mr Simm propose to charge each cyclist that ventures on to the cycleway? For it to pay for itself, it will be an exorbitant track user charge.

But of course: the ratepayer will pay for it.

M. L. Graham

Dunedin

Answer near at hand

Hilary Calvert (ODT, 9.11.23) says, "There seems no principled reason why the rest of us should pay for Wellington's lack of focus on water in its rating programme." The reason for doing so is clear upon reading the column on the same page immediately to the left of hers. It describes the current situation in Gaza.

As a nation, we can either take care of each other with a bit of generosity or take the path of division and retribution for past wrongs, real or perceived, by this group or that. It's a choice.

Mike Palin

Belleknowes

Mayor’s medical situation his own business

In response to today’s front-page article on the spat between Councillor Benson-Pope and Mayor Radich (ODT 13.11.23), your article lacks balance in my view.

Whether the mayor wishes to divulge his medical history is entirely his choice. It’s no-one else’s business. As he was considerate of himself and others, he wisely chose to remain at home to rest and recuperate.

But to continue the article with clearly incorrect advice from medical authorities who should be better informed is unacceptable. Health authorities in Canada have recently discovered and revealed contamination of Covid vaccines with SV40 viral DNA. When it comes to matters of human health, I would expect the ODT to be open and honest, so we all enjoy the benefits of full disclosure. How else are we to make informed choices?

Paul Evans

Mosgiel

Health Canada stated on October 27 that: "The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine does not contain simian virus 40 (SV40). The presence of the SV40 promoter enhancer sequence is not the same as the presence of the whole virus itself . . . The fragment is inactive, has no functional role, and was measured to be consistently below the limit required by Health Canada and other international regulators." — Editor.

Gore blimey

My wife and I visited Gore recently and were most impressed with street plantings and gardens. They have obviously been planned , planted and maintained by true horticulturists that have a passion for plants and the town in which they live. The Gore Botanic Gardens are not only a great collection of trees and plants, but just a nice restful place to visit in the middle of town.

Mark Brown

Waitati

