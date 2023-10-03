Letters to the Editor: water, wealth and mental health

Refurbishment of the Dunedin Railway Station is completed and now that all the scaffolding has been removed, it is back to its former glory. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the need for water reform, the paradox of mental illness, and are we only a fair society for the wealthy?

Outbreak shows need for water reforms

The cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown has indeed highlighted the need for Three Waters reform.

For too long councils with a short-term underinvestment attitude to Three Waters have been allowed to run their facilities down and not meet basic safety standards. This has largely happened because of weak regulatory oversight which has recently been remedied by the formation of a new regulator Taumata Arowai which every council supports.

These councils either carry low debt and keep rates rises low (Waitaki, Clutha and CODC) or have invested in population growth without appropriate co-investment in the supporting infrastructure (QLDC and CODC). Regardless of the reasons for where they are today, it is now clear that they expect the people of Dunedin to bail them out.

Over the last three years the Dunedin City Council has risen to the challenge of meeting the new standards and dramatically increased both its operational and capital works programmes. We have done the hard work and spent the big money. We have tried to show the government that there was another way to meet this challenge, but they refused to talk to us. The asset removal and aggregation part of Three Waters reform is bad economics and doesn’t need to happen.

Now, in addition to paying for Dunedin’s upgrades the government is expecting us to pay for the other Otago councils when realistically they should have been doing it for themselves.

Jim O’Malley

Chairman, Dunedin City Council infrastructure services committee

Pipe dreams

RNZ reports "more than 8 million litres of sewage is pouring into Waitemata Harbour a day, because of a collapsed sewer drain". Meanwhile it beggars belief that government and local government is putting up millions of taxpayer dollars to go "zero carbon by 2030". This wasteful spending will have zero effect on the state of our planet, the only effective players being the likes of China, India and the US. I put forward that it is time to clean up our own backyard, invest in infrastructure and build a strong resilient nation. For DCC to be putting up $50 million of ratepayer money to zero carbon is wasteful spending on councillors’ pipe dreams when investment needs to be put into real pipes that make a difference to the environment and the people and wildlife that live there.

Mary Clement

Fairfield

Tear down the signs

Now with flooding and a serious cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown, the jewel in our tourist crown, it's time to take down those stupid, pompous placards saying "We will repeal Three Waters".

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Long time waiting

What a beautiful photo in today's paper (ODT, 22.9.23) of the Dunedin Railway Station after the restoration work done to it. Such a pity that those from the cruise ships can't double their experience of arriving to Dunedin from Port Chalmers by train.

Bruce Plant

Oamaru

Promises made

It's amazing what politicians will promise when an election is due. Labour is promising more funding for Pharmac just months after Pharmac announced it was pulling funding for herceptin, a cancer drug people fought for so long to get funding for.

Never trust politicians.

H. Eatwell

Dunedin

Water, willows and expensive legal arguments

John Morgan’s article on the Manuherikia Valley (ODT, 27.9.23) was excellent. He explained the history of the valley, particularly the water storage dams and how important they are and the need for more storage in the future. If only some of the money spent on legal argument over water allocation and water rights had been curtailed the Falls Dam could have been raised many metres. Another point is the issue of willows in the valley which have been there less than 100 years. The transpiration rate of willows is huge. There are many references if you put it into Google showing the rates, 850,000 liters per ha of willows per day. Or put another way, 20 mm/day. Remove all willows from the Manuherikia River catchment before any final flow is settled upon. Many willows have become old and rotten and block the river and should be removed.

Donald Young

Lowburn

Fairness questioned

The wealthiest 10% of New Zealanders have now captured 50% of our country's wealth, while our poorest 50% have only 2% of our wealth to share between them. Our struggling poor are being asked to make even more sacrifices for the economy under threats of increased imprisonments and and stripping benefits. A fair society?

When we went into the Covid lockdowns, many of our essential workers were our poorest and yet we are all contributors to our economy if we spend money in local shops and clean hotel rooms. With more Green MPs we can build a real future for our children and grandchildren. A future, where all our energy needs are met by clean power, where the land has healed and wildlife thrives, and where everyone has a liveable income and an affordable home — all paid for with a fair tax system.

Dave Kennedy

Green Party candidate

The race to be the most inhumane

I write to endorse the reported comments of Kay Brereton QSM in your editorial today (ODT, 28.9.23). It looks as though National, Act New Zealand and New Zealand First are competing with each other to see who can be the most brutal and inhumane towards some of the most vulnerable people in the country.

National plans to make the non-working poor jump through a series of bureaucratic hoops and stop their weekly income if they cannot complete the obstacle course.

Act, for its part, wants to punish people with mental health issues, including those battling drug and alcohol addictions, while New Zealand First intends to remove income support entirely from people who are unable to find paid employment within two years.

Not only is all this horribly cruel to people at the bottom of the heap but it won’t get them into paid work. This is because employers do not want to pay decent wages to low-skilled workers and will not invest in them.

Instead, the toxic trio are responding to demands from their donors to deliver an army of desperate jobseekers who will keep wages low and stifle demands for decent working conditions.

Michael Gibson

Invercargill

Mental health planning

Schizophrenia accounts for 35% of all disability spending the world over, yet all we hear in New Zealand is "anxiety and depression". Between 1972-92 New Zealand closed all 10,000 long-term mental health care beds, effectively legislating out of existence mental illness which became a "disability". Mental illness was once regarded as a true speciality because the symptoms can be so bizarre and paradoxical it is only too easy to brand the patient as attention seeking therefore not mentally ill and refuse treatment leading to suicide, murder and mass killing. New Zealand should have now 15,000 long-term mental health beds: we do not have one long-term bed.

Peter Neame

Cobden

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz