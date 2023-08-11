Letters to Editor: Sight of policeman with gun alarms resident

On Friday, July 28 I was driving down North Road in North East Valley at approximately 3pm with a friend. The road was teaming with young people finishing school and on their commute home.

To my absolute dismay, there was a man on the street with a large black gun in his hands directly across from the diary where many young folks stop for their after-school treats. This is an uncommon and fear-inducing sight. I was left feeling shaken, shocked and concerned for the many young people who also witnessed this.

What shocked me more however, is this man was in police uniform brandishing this lethal weapon in full view of all. It appeared he was taking the weapon from his vehicle parked in the 10min space into the police station.

Upon reading our local newsletter, the Valley Voice, I was astounded to find this officer is our new community constable. This officer claims in the article to "look forward to properly engaging in the community and meeting the friendly faces that make up the awesome Valley community"

As a member of the Valley community and an experienced community engagement professional, I’d like to advise this officer that this behaviour is not becoming of someone genuinely interested or considerate of our community. We don’t need displays of weapons here. We don’t need you to wear your vest and taser for a photograph in our local newsletter. We’re an inclusive, caring and strong community. Please be much more considerate in future.

Tess Trotter

North East Valley

[Abridged]

A police spokesperson replies. We can confirm that the officer concerned was returning equipment to the police station at the conclusion of his shift. We apologise for any alarm this caused the writer and want to assure the community that there was no reason for concern.

The weight of doubt

This morning I received a glossy booklet from a Pastor Batchelor. I intend seeking legal advice. Our letterbox, which I spent considerable time and money painting, collapsed under the weight of the disinformation and sheer nonsense.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Help the aged

A perfect storm is developing in the aged-care sector. Beds are being lost and a number of facilities have closed. Hospital-level care and dementia care are no longer being provided by the private operators as they build new retirement villages. Some meaningful action is required urgently.

Ellen Ramsay

North Otago

Cynicism slammed

Mr Salter's cynical remarks apropos of religion (ODT, 8.8.23) must not be ignored. There is a response to such cynicism. Those of us who have responded to the invitation of the Living God to belong to His special family — a universal offer, not one extended only to a favoured few — have actually made contact with God. So we know He is there and is deeply involved in every aspect of our lives. Those committed to Him are aware of their need of Him.

Yes, to those who refuse to accept what their eyes see all the time as evidence of God as Creator, "religion" can seem incomprehensible. This is because God insists that believing is seeing, rather than the worldly-wise belief that seeing is believing. And faith is believing in what we hope for: and being certain of what we do not see.

Lydia Weight

Dunedin

[Abridged]

The missing log splitter.

I suspect that I, along with nearly everyone who read the front page ODT story (8.8.23) of the theft of the Dunedin Baptist Church's log splitter, was utterly appalled and saddened. This was used to provide families in need with free firewood to keep them warm in the cold Dunedin winter.

Let us hope that the low-life perpetrators who stole the machine, are caught quickly and that the judicial system acts promptly before winter is over to hand down a punishment which fits the crime. Appropriately this would be that they report to the site five days a week for eight hours a day till the end of winter, under the supervision of Corrections and split the logs by hand using axes. Perhaps they could even save the church's transport costs by delivering the wood to those needy families in a hand-pushed wheelbarrow?

Douglas Clark

Dunedin

‘Surat’ shipwreck

The 150th anniversary of the loss of the immigrant ship Surat will be commemorated in Owaka by the Catlins Historical Society on January 1, 2024. All those interested in the full-day programme please contact cjgalandreth@gmail.com or owakamuseum@outlook.com

