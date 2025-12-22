Monday, 22 December 2025

Photos of the year: December 22

    1. Opinion
    A member of the US Army takes part in a fitness competition during a military parade in...
    A member of the US Army takes part in a fitness competition during a military parade in Washington, DC, to commemorate the army's 250th birthday on June 14, 2025. PHOTOS: REUTERS
    Rescuers carry the body of a person found under debris at the site of an apartment building in...
    Rescuers carry the body of a person found under debris at the site of an apartment building in Poltava, Ukraine, hit by a Russian missile strike on February 1, 2025.

    Photos by Reuters