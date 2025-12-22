Photos of the year: December 22

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Opinion 0 Comments A member of the US Army takes part in a fitness competition during a military parade in Washington, DC, to commemorate the army's 250th birthday on June 14, 2025. PHOTOS: REUTERS Rescuers carry the body of a person found under debris at the site of an apartment building in Poltava, Ukraine, hit by a Russian missile strike on February 1, 2025. Photos by Reuters Related Stories Jurors aren’t impartial — that is why they are so important Mines an economic boost if done well SUBSCRIBER Is Rubio leading the US towards a forever war? SUBSCRIBER Letters to the Editor: Bondi, buildings and partisanship SUBSCRIBER Cartoonist’s view — Yeo Letters to the Editor: protesters, Labour and anti-Semitism In living memory . . . SUBSCRIBER The secret diary of . . . Xmas office parties SUBSCRIBER Merry Xmas to Greek speaking retailers SUBSCRIBER We’re planning to be talking about planning again in 2026 SUBSCRIBER Cartoonist’s view — Yeo SUBSCRIBER Cartoonist’s view — Yeo More