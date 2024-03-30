Religious days and specials on offer

Photo: ODT files

Civis and spouse usually shop at one Dunedin supermarket, and have a "loyalty card".

"Loyalty" is a misnomer — why should anyone feel loyal to a business the Commerce Commission describes as consistently making excess profits, is known to treat suppliers badly, and has been shown by Consumer NZ to deceive customers about the reality of "price reductions"?

"Data Collection card" would be more accurate. Presumably it’s the DC card which triggers regular emails from the chain. On March 19 one announced "Easter Three Day Sale starts tomorrow". Hang on, though — isn’t Easter on March 31? If supermarkets want to link sales to religious festivals, why not get the dates right?

In fact the supermarket will be closed on Easter Day (and Good Friday), so sales would have to be "Pre-" or "Post-Easter".

Accuracy could even have commercial benefits. A February 13 email promoted eight standard items, mostly foods (all pre-packaged in plastic apart from loss-leader wines), and, below that list, a link to "recipe ideas" and "gifts" of food or drink for "Valentine’s Day".

The chain may have forgotten that February 14 commemorates a saint, rather than conspicuous consumption of food and drink (and roses), but it obviously had an inkling of other occasions in the church calendar, as the email concluded with an advertisement for its Christmas Club, and began with the information that "Hot cross buns are officially back."

That seemed rather early, as hot cross buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday (in 1592 the London Clerk of Markets issued a decree forbidding the sale of hot cross buns and other spiced breads, except at burials, on Good Friday, or at Christmas, with punishment for transgressing being forfeiture of the forbidden product, to be given to the poor — what a good idea).

Unless consigned to the freezer they seem unlikely to last until March 29, even if one believed in an extension, to cover them all, of the traditional myth that hot cross buns baked on Good Friday would last all year. It also suggested that the supermarket chain had overlooked exploiting another tradition linked to a religious festival.

February 14 this year wasn’t just St Valentine’s day. For the Western church it was Ash Wednesday — the first of the 40 days of Lent, commemorating the 40 days Jesus is recorded as having spent in the desert, fasting and being tempted, before beginning his public ministry.

The day before Ash Wednesday is Shrove Tuesday or (in Latin countries) Mardi Gras: the last day before the penitential period of Lent, and on that day there’s a tradition of eating pancakes in the morning, and rich foods for dinner, before the ritual fasting of Lent begins the next day.

The supermarket could have organised a special promotion of pancakes, perhaps even devoting part of its carpark to pancake tossing, as well as providing special recipes for dinner on Shrove Tuesday, and others for simpler meals on Ash Wednesday. What a missed opportunity.

Perhaps they should employ a religious customs consultant to advise about exploiting the traditions of various religions (Otago University, with its comparative religion programme, could assist) with more accuracy than at present.

***

SailGP chose to race its F50 foiling catamarans, which can reach speeds of nearly 100kmh, on Lyttelton Harbour last weekend, fully aware that it is a marine mammal sanctuary established to protect Hector’s dolphins (only 15,000 left, at high risk of extinction in the medium term), meaning it is illegal to harass or disturb them. Racing was delayed, then cancelled, by the harbourmaster on Saturday, as dolphins were seen on the course.

SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts responded with a temper tantrum, falsely claiming Doc, ECan, and Ngati Wheke had intervened, and that Hector’s dolphins aren’t "endangered".

At 62 isn’t it time he grew up? Hector’s dolphins really are more important than high-speed toys. Perhaps Sir Russell should revert to P-Class.