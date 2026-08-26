Road users are urged to drive with care or consider delaying their travel as the worst effects of the winter storm takes effect on Thursday, with heavy snow, rain and rockfall and highway closures in parts of the South Island.

Police are warning of severe weather conditions across Central Otago.

“Thankfully, there have been no serious crashes reported this morning - however, there is heavy rain fall across the area, and we want to remind the public to drive to the conditions,” police said in a statement.

“Please remember to slow down, increase following distance, exercise patience, and never drive impaired or distracted.”

Check highways conditions on NZTA’s Journey Planner

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, Southland’s Milford Road (State Highway 94) and the Lewis (SH7), Lindis (SH8), Arthur's and Porters Passes (SH73).

"The winter storm slowly weakens as it moves onto central New Zealand, followed by showery westerlies across the South Island," MetService said in its severe weather outlook.

The worst effects of the storm were expected to unfold on Thursday and people travelling around the South Island – especially inland and through alpine areas, a spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency advised.

The closure of SH73 between Springfield and Otira (including Arthur’s Pass) due to snow was expected to continue through Thursday morning as roading crews assess and seek to clear the road.

“With about 15-25cm of snow having fallen from Porters Pass through to Craigieburn Cutting on SH73, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and its contractors will be monitoring to see how much further snow falls as it plans for a reopening.”

Multiple rockfalls were also reported in the area, and people were asked to avoid the area or delay their journeys.

SH94 Te Anau to Milford Sound remains closed from the Lower Hollyford Road intersection to Donne River due to an avalanche risk, with reopening expected from mid to late morning on Friday, based on current forecasts.

In the North Island, fog was affecting flights in and out of Auckland on Thursday.

A snowy Crown Range on Thursday morning. Photo: MetService

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 4am to 3pm on Thursday, with snow lowering to 500 metres early in the morning.

“We can expect around 5 to 10cm of snow about the summit, with lesser amounts possible down to 500 metres,” a spokesperson the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

“Please make sure you have chains in your vehicle and know how to fit them. Road crews will advise where chains need to be fitted if required.”

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass Road was closed (from the gates past the Dansey’s Pass Hotel) by 10am on Thursday due to snow and ice.

MetService said the snow could cause damage to trees and powerlines, stress livestock and disrupt travel.

"If you do have to travel, maybe consider having a go bag in your car, just in case you get trapped," MetService meteorologist Braydon White told RNZ.

Heavy rain warnings

NZTA area warnings are in place for surface flooding on SH6, from Haast to Fox Glacier, and from Lake Wahapo (near Whataroa) to Harihari, on the West Coast.

MetService heavy rain warnings are in place for Westland and the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, while a heavy snowfall warning was issued for Canterbury High Country south of the Rangitata River, and Otago north of Arrowtown to Ranfurly.

River flows in Canterbury were expected to remain high through to Friday.

Grey District Council said contractors were clearing a slip on the road between Blackball and Atarau and the road was closed.

Motorists also needed to take extreme care due to flooding on Blackball hill and between Blair Road and Stillwater.

- Allied Media and RNZ