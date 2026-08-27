Organisers of the biggest party on Alexandra’s dance card this year — the Blossom Festival parade — have issued a plea to local businesses to get involved and enter a florrey.

Traditionally the domain of community groups and families, florreys are a small float made on a New World shopping trolley, developed as a way to get involved without the commitment of a float.

Amigos Alexandra duty manager Sorcha Lee-Daly said Amigos was all in.

It made sense to get involved, she said.

“We are just down the road from the parade - we thought it would be so much cooler to be part of the community that way.

“And it’s a great way to let people know we are here.’’

“It will also be fun for the team to do together.’’

Blossom Festival event manager Martin McPherson also encouraged businesses to enter a florrey.

“The grand parade is a wonderful display of our community, and we would love local businesses to be a part of it, alongside our incredible community groups and sports clubs.’’

Florrey entry forms can be downloaded from the Blossom Festival website www.blossom.co.nz or collected from Alexandra New World. — Allied Media