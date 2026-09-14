A more than a century-old bridge in Central Otago is set to be replaced to the tune of $3.5 million.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced on Tuesday a replacement for the Albert Burn Bridge, on Luggate-Cromwell Rd (SH6) between Luggate and Cromwell, would be funded from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

In a statement, Mr Jones said reliable infrastructure was essential to Otago’s economy.

Regional economies could not grow without dependable infrastructure.

“Businesses need to get their goods to market, visitors need to reach their destinations, and communities need connections they can count on.

“Replacing Albert Burn Bridge will help protect an important link for Otago’s economy.”

Mr Bishop said the bridge had served the region well for generations.

“Replacement is now needed to ensure this important route remains safe and reliable.”

Albert Burn Bridge was about 140 years old, the statement said.

It was supported by heritage dry-stone abutments that provided limited seismic resilience.

Further deterioration or earthquake damage could require closure of the route and a diversion of about 52km.

Design and consenting work was expected to begin within six months, with construction expected to commence next year.

— Allied Media