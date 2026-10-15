SUBSCRIBERCentral OtagoCommunity shows up to grow for those in needPlanting at Eden Community Garden opening day in Alexandra are (from left) Elaine Thompson, Rhys Jenkins and Salvation Army Captain Char Whybrow. A wide range of vegetables were planted in eight beds under the supervision of garden manager Brian Seymour. The produce would be donated to the food bank when it was harvested. Photo: Julie AsherJulie AsherReporterThursday, October 15, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO