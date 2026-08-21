Police with search warrants have hunted down a vessel stolen from a Central Otago boatbuilder which has been liquidated leaving a trail of accusations and disgruntled customers. One person has been charged after the Hydro 8870 boat was found in Invercargill today, police said. The arrest came after officers executed search warrants in Invercargill and Wānaka today, police said. Police thanked members of the public for the information provided and reported sightings. ‘We are never, ever going into business again’: accusations fly over liquidated Otago boat builder The theft of the boat on August 9 came as Alexandra-based Hydro Marine Ltd went into voluntary liquidation amid accusations of boat stealing, thumb biting and a customer left in tears. Hydro Marine co-owner Rosie Watt confirmed to the ODT earlier this week the boat was one of theirs. Not just anyone could steal such a boat; you had to know what you were stealing, Mrs Watt said. “It’s massive. “You have to have a 3.2m shed to even fit it in.” The liquidator’s first report said 15 secured and at least three unsecured creditors had been identified, but more were expected as there were “potential claims from a number of customers” that were still to be determined. Asked how they were feeling about the stolen boat on top of the liquidation, Mrs Watt said: “It’s just a s...show.” Allied Press