A new interactive water-based play area for Cromwell could come with hidden costs, the community board has been warned. The Cromwell Community Board, at its latest meeting, noted in principle support for the proposed “destination splash pad”, but called for more information about the potential ongoing costs for ratepayers before supporting or declining the proposal. In a report to the board, Central Otago District Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey said the Cromwell Rotary Club and Cromwell Lions Club were proposing to fund and construct the roughly $1 million splash pad before handing it over to the council. “The project aims to deliver an inclusive, family-friendly recreational facility that will enhance the existing [Alpha St playground] reserve and provide a high-quality seasonal water play experience for residents and visitors,” the report said. “Upon completion, the Rotary club and Lions club intend to vest the completed asset to the Central Otago District Council, with council assuming ownership, operation and ongoing maintenance and replacement responsibilities.” After some discussion about ongoing costs for the council and the appropriateness of the proposed location, board chairwoman Anna Harrison said the board had not reached a “hard no” but also did not have enough information for a “hard yes”. “We like the idea. It looks like a lot of fun.” However, she said it was important to get an accurate picture of the true costs of the proposal for ratepayers. Cromwell’s landmark fruit sculpture, for example, had required a new coat of paint three times in her four terms as a board member. “The big fruit itself, which was also a gift, that cost $100,000 to paint the last time we painted it. “Those are the sorts of things that when . . . we accept gifts, we’ve got to be really mindful of what is the ongoing cost to our ratepayers? “We can go ‘Wow, that looks amazing!’ and ‘How much fun!’ “But it’ll need paint and it won’t just need painting.” Cromwell ward councillor and community board member Sarah Browne said she had an “enthusiasm” for the project, but questioned the location. She said the attraction could prove a “clever idea” to get visitors to spend a little bit more time in town as their children’s clothing dried after playing in the water. And it might prove beneficial if the splash pad was put “somewhere where we’d like to invigorate our town”. Mr Bailey’s report said the clubs were not committed to any particular location and suggested the Big Fruit Reserve in the Cromwell town centre, Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre or a site near the Cromwell pool as possibilities. The proposed splash pad would cover about 430sq m and feature 27 interactive water play features, a touch-activated bollard and an “underground balance tank”. The clubs would be responsible for funding the project and deal with all aspects of project management before handing it over to the council. The council would then be responsible for its daily operation, water quality management, cleaning, repairs and maintenance. The report estimated the first-year operating cost at $40,500 and, including depreciation costs of $53,000 a year, ongoing operating costs of $90,000 to $100,000 a year. — Allied Media