Central Otago Heritage Trust trustee Russell Garbutt. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If you are seeking spectacular vistas, a walk up the Omeo Gully Track to Prophets Rock is both rewarding and can bring some understanding to some of Central Otago’s rich past.

The rock is a very prominent schist outcrop immediately next some old gold workings on the slopes of the Old Man Range.

It was not named after a biblical being, but rather an old character called Bob Proffit.

Not a lot is known about his early life but he was born in Barton, England, in 1853 and worked in a circus before coming to New Zealand in 1876. He was first recorded on the electoral roll in Clyde in 1892.

He was granted a claim of 2 acres, described as being on Blackman’s Spur, next to the rock that bears his name. He also had other claims on Neutral Spur and Omeo Spur.

His circus background meant that Bob was prodigiously strong and agile. He would get a couple of small boys to grab hold of his rather full beard and swing them round like a merry-go-round.

He was also able to run and vault a gate, perfect a somersault in mid-air and land on his horse on the other side, then graciously bow and gallop off to the admiration of those that were watching.

He was the unofficial guardian of all the shepherd’s huts on Earnscleugh Station and reported in regularly to owner Stephen Spain. He would also visit Mrs Spain where he would drink the offered tea rather noisily from the saucer. But his preference, once he had got a bit of gold together, was to visit the many pubs in Clyde until he was forced back up to his claims.

Bob never married and divided his solitary life between living in Dip Hut near his claim during the summer then retreating to his hut in Blackman’s Gully.

As old age caught up with him, he was badly affected by the harsh winters. During one particularly bad winter in 1924 he was found in his hut suffering from hypothermia and other illnesses.

Bob was moved to an old men’s home in Alexandra but it was all too much and he threw himself into the Manuherikia River, bringing to an end the story of the last miner to work the Blackman Terraces. He was buried in the Alexandra Cemetery.

So, when you reach Prophets Rock and look out towards the Dunstan Mountains, look left to where Bob used to work and ponder on the life of the pioneer who gave his name (despite the spelling) to that place.