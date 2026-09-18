One person is critically injured and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 near Tarras.

Police said the crash, involving a campervan and a station wagon, was reported about 3.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services are at the scene and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was attending, and motorists were advised to expect delays.

In an update at 4.05pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between Omarama and Tarras.

“At the crash site, road users should follow the directions of emergency services; otherwise, people are encouraged to delay their travel or to take an alternative route.”

— Allied Media