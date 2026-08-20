Before writing this column, I wrote a weekly Health Hack for more than five years. So, as we slowly emerge from the depths of winter — and spring sits tantalisingly close — I thought it was time to bring a few back.

By definition, a health hack is a simple, clever, and fast tip or trick that makes it easy to improve your wellness, fitness, or nutrition. It takes little effort, but gives you a quick health benefit.

Winter can leave even the most energetic among us feeling flat, so here are seven simple ways to get your health, motivation and energy back on track.

1. Move in the morning

I repeat this constantly, but only because it works. Getting your blood flowing, muscles moving and brain engaged early is one of the best things you can do for your mood and energy.

It doesn’t need to be a brutal workout. Walk, stretch, lift weights or dance around the kitchen. It all counts.

2. Start your day with protein

Boring, aren’t I? But when you’re feeling run-down — or constantly rummaging through the cupboards — a decent serving of protein in the morning can help you feel fuller and keep your energy steadier.

Think eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, bacon, salmon or last night’s leftovers. Breakfast doesn’t have to involve cereal.

3. Check your vitamin D

Central Otago winters aren’t exactly generous with strong sunlight. One national study of almost 3000 New Zealanders found 48% had vitamin D levels at or below 50 nmol/L. It also found South Island women had levels averaging 6 nmol/L lower than North Island women.

Vitamin D plays an important role in bone health, muscle function and immunity, making it particularly worth thinking about during our darker months.

4. Consider creatine

Creatine is my latest obsession — along with seemingly the rest of the world. It’s best known for supporting strength and muscle, but research is also exploring its potential benefits for brain function, particularly during stress or sleep deprivation.

As the parent of a toddler, naturally, I’m interested. A 2024 analysis of 16 clinical trials involving 492 adults found creatine significantly improved memory, attention time and information-processing speed. Placebo effect or not, so far, so good.

5. Add something new

We often operate on autopilot: the same route, conversations, jobs and scroll through the same apps. It’s efficient, but surprisingly draining.

Try something new each day or week. Take a different walking route, cook something unfamiliar or visit somewhere new. Novelty wakes up our attention and reminds the brain that life is happening—not simply being administrated.

6. Find the work that feels like play

Entrepreneur Naval Ravikant suggests finding work that looks like work to others but feels like play to you.

You won’t love every part of your job—there will always be invoices and mysteriously urgent emails—but notice what makes you lose track of time. That’s often where your natural strengths and best work live.

7. Go beyond small talk

Many of us can go weeks having mostly surface-level conversations. Recently, I’ve had some incredibly honest chats with friends, family and clients — the kind that shift something or remind you that you’re not the only one who's feeling like you do.

Ask somebody a question you're a little bit afraid to know the answer to — and give them enough space to answer.

These aren’t dramatic life overhauls. They’re small circuit-breakers: a morning walk, a better breakfast, a new experience or a real conversation.

What have I missed? Write in and tell me — or flick me a message.