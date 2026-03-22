A Lancia Fulvia gleams in the sun at the Turnball Classic Car Display and Run. Ophir's inaugural Turnbull Classic Car Display and Run seems to have gone down a treat. One of a series of events held monthly in the town to celebrate 100 years of the Ophir Peace Memorial Hall, it was the first time the car show had been held. Organisers Matt Tipper and Garry Price, of Ophir, said the classic car show was a great success. Twenty-four vehicles turned out, including several from the late Bob Turnbull’s collection, which was sold after his death in 2012. Mr Turnbull, a reclusive mechanical engineer who developed key elements of the Hamilton Jet and who had lived beside the hall, had a large collection of rare and expensive cars, many of which he restored, including Bugattis, Lancias and several rare veteran cars. A 1907 Sizaire et Naudin Mr Turnbull restored, and a 1900 Wolseley Voitturette outside Ophir’s Peace Memorial Hall. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON Mr Price, chairman of the Ophir Welfare Committee, which is putting on the centenary events, said it was great to see the cars, some of which had returned for the event, on display. Mr Turnbull’s rare 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Gangloff Roadster, which he restored over five decades and which was sold for several million dollars after his death, had been unable to make it. But there was still plenty to see, including a rare 1907 Sizaire et Naudin Mr Turnbull restored, and a 1900 Wolseley Voitturette. The display in the main street of Ophir was followed by a run to St Bathans for a light lunch, and a display in the hall gave details on Mr Turnbull and his cars. The events were funded by money left in trust by Mr Turnbull for the Ophir community and had been doing a great job of keeping community spirits high, Mr Price said. Ophir resident Alan Graham brought out his Howard 2000 tractor, built in the 1960s, which he uses every day. The 350kg tractor is known for its range of quick-change implements including front grader blades, rotary hoes, mowers and scoops.