After putting out an “SOS call” due to dwindling numbers the Roxburgh Bowling Club has reopened for the season with renewed energy and more than a dozen new members.

Club president Maree Bartrum said the present state of affairs was a far cry from the end last season.

“Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to build an even stronger, more vibrant club for the future.”

Ms Bartrum said the bowling club’s board and members recognised the club’s greatest challenge was declining membership numbers.

They had seen membership reduce due to people moving away and health-related issues.

The club’s shrinking membership had placed increasing demands on a smaller group of members, “many of whom were taking on multiple roles to keep the club operating”.

“While their commitment has been remarkable, it highlighted the need to attract new members and secure the club’s long-term future.”

The previous board advertised its annual meeting with an “SOS call” to the Teviot Valley community to grow membership and build a sustainable future for Roxburgh Bowling Club.

In the lead-up to the meeting, many members actively promoted the club and encouraged others to get involved.

“We wanted to introduce more people to bowls and increase both our full and social membership.”

The response exceeded all expectations.

More than 13 people joined at the annual meeting and others followed.

Most were either new to bowls or had recently participated in social bowls, she said.

There was plenty of planning and discussion under way, supported by the enthusiasm of new members and the experience of existing members. — Allied Media