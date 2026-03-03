Sir Ian Taylor in Cromwell after his visit to the Santana mine site at Bendigo. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Prominent Dunedin businessman Sir Ian Taylor has visited Santana Minerals’ offices, but remains concerned about the fast-track process that could decide the outcome of the proposed Bendigo mine. Sir Ian told the Otago Daily Times he had been busy yesterday going through documents provided to him by Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring after a "friendly" meeting on Monday. He initially cancelled the visit following the publication of an opinion piece by the Australian mining company that Sir Ian claimed contained "critical misinformation" about him. While he found the meeting "productive", he wanted it reiterated that his main concern was the entire fast-track process, and whether it would provide a fair hearing for all sides of the argument. "I don’t want the debate being shifted to me versus, well, me against the mine. It’s me against the process that doesn’t seem to be in place to make sure we get the right decision for our grandchildren." This was important to Sir Ian, because "once everything is put there, it’s there forever". "Even putting aside the fact that they dig huge holes in the ground, that the long-term consequences of a tailings dam at the top of the headwaters of our major rivers in Otago, is the risk reward worth what could happen to that dam some time in the future?" Previous examples of dams not working properly were dismissed, Sir Ian said, because "they aren’t the same as this place". "But what happens when you look at the examples, none of them have been the same." Santana Minerals has invested more than $8 million in scientific and environmental studies to support the application. These include water and air quality monitoring, ecological assessments, and geotechnical investigations across the Bendigo area. Sir Ian said there was a discrepancy between that and various opponents or environmental groups being unable to source $50,000 because the government had cancelled various resource management funding options available. "So my question is... is the fast-track process put in place to actually give a predetermined solution that Shane Jones or the government wants? Or is it a fast track to get to a balanced, reasoned debate?" Sir Ian said he would still be prepared to debate the Minister for Resources and Minister for Regional Development. "I still haven’t heard back from Shane Jones. He’s made videos talking about getting into the boxing ring with me. "I’ve given him the location." matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz