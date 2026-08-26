A Central Otago mother of two is fighting for her life in Auckland ICU, after what began as a case of Influenza A suddenly turned critical. Chloe Dowling, 36, developed severe pneumonia and sepsis, and was rushed by ambulance to Clyde Hospital where she was immediately intubated. From there, she was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and then on to Auckland where specialists could put her on advanced life-support, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) — a machine that takes over the work of lungs when they can no longer supply enough oxygen to the body. She remained in an induced coma, and was undergoing dialysis, a Givealittle page set up for Ms Dowling said. The young mother also suffered from an underlying immune condition that had made her illness even more dangerous, it said. On Friday, her Givealittle page said Ms Dowling was “described as the sickest person in New Zealand, with just a 10% chance of survival”. "Thankfully, her percentage is increasing each day, but she remains critically ill and there is still a long road ahead.” Her family said those odds had since climbed gradually, though she still remained in an induced coma and in a serious condition with a long recovery ahead. At Alexandra Primary School, she worked as a kaiāwhina, a teacher aide who supports students in the classroom. Outside of work, she had also given her time as a volunteer firefighter. Her mother had been by her side in Auckland and could be there for weeks, with the possibility of months of recovery ahead. The family hoped that once she was stable enough, her two children would be able to travel up and see her too. The fundraising page had been set up by her cousin, on the family’s behalf, to help ease the pressure and strain of accommodation and living costs for her mother, as well as bringing her children to Auckland once it was safe to do so, the page said. It had already raised close to $30,000 in two days on Wednesday afternoon. Her illness comes during what the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has called “the worst flu season in a decade”. Nurses are warning that hospitals nationwide are under serious strain, treating overwhelming numbers of patients in emergency departments already at their limit. To donate and support Ms Dowling and her family, you can do so here: From Influenza A to an Induced Coma: Help Chloe Fight Her Way Home to Her Children ❤️ - Givealittle carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz