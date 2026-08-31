Three people were injured after a campervan overturned on the Gibbston Highway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 6, near Roaring Meg, at about 7.20am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded to the crash with two ambulances, two operations managers and two helicopters.

Three people were transported to Dunedin Hospital — one seriously injured, one with moderate injuries and one minor.

The police spokeswoman said the crash did not impact traffic significantly and that police would be making inquiries into the incident.