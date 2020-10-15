PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Oamaru woman Julie Wilson was the victim of a random act of unkindness when she took her dog for a walk yesterday.

Parked at Fenwick Park, Ms Wilson returned to her 1988 Honda City to find it tipped over.

The vehicle sustained damage to its panels and might now have to be written off, she said.

"People were saying it was a windy day but I called the garage and it took three burly guys to shift it," Ms Wilson said.

The car held some sentimental value, and the randomness of the crime was disappointing, she said.

"It zipped around town quite nicely. It had always been looked after and kept in the garage."

The vandalism had been reported to police and inquiries were continuing.