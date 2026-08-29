Meet the $75,000 CRV RS AWD, one of the most expensive Honda sold here, with its boxy and boring looks, a potential barrier to sales success on our market.

Appearances aside and that’s easier said than done, when you are poised to part with $75,000 on a vehicle, it packs a different sort of appeal.

It will attract those who value a high-quality and well-equipped, armed SUV and want a smooth hybrid system, with thrifty fuel consumption and perky performance.

Honda have made it easier to get a foot on the CRV ladder with a sharply priced $44,990 entry-level front-wheel-drive version.

This is excellent buying and a model that could work well as a springboard to get people further down the track into more upmarket variants of the CRV.

From there prices bound upwards all the way to $75,000 for the flagship CRV RS AWD being road-tested here.

This two-motor CRV hybrid offers deep reserves of torque creating the ideal stage to showcase its effortless all around driving capabilities and performance.

The CRV hybrid system comprises two compact electric motors connected to a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery for a combined power output of 135kw, and 315nm of torque at just 2000rpm.

In EV Drive the battery supplies power directly to the electric motors, using Hybrid Drive with the petrol motor supplying power to the electric generator motor.

Finally there’s Engine Drive.

Here the petrol engine is connected directly to the wheels via a lock-up clutch sending the motors power straight from motor to the wheels.

However its day job is mostly replenishing the electric generator motor.

It’s a bit quirky with the petrol engine starting randomly and often noisily to attend to electric generator top up duties.

Being mostly powered by electricity provides a driving experience that feels smoother, stronger and more refined.

This loses some of its spark on the open road, when the vehicle is working harder than in town driving.

The hybrid system has plenty of appeal, with its deft balance between power and torque to master our undulating roads.

Around town there’s plenty to like about its nippy performance and fuel economy.

A much-improved Constant Variable Transmission (CVT) features Normal and Eco driving modes and a user-selectable Sport mode.

It’s a transmission that’s a good fit with the hybrid powertrain and somehow they seem made for each other.

This sixth generation CR-V is bigger than the old one with more cabin and load carrying capacity.

Wider door openings make it easier to enter and leave the vehicle, Heading up an exhaustive list of luxury features is leather seating, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto viewed on a good-sized touch screen.

This sixth generation CR-V runs a smarter on-demand AWD system.

This can split the drive torque 50/50 between the front and rear wheels, and 60/40 depending on the driving situation the vehicle is grappling with.

The RS doesn’t deliver have the road hugging character its badge might suggest, with its comfort skewed suspension tune for those wanting driving life in the comfort zone.

If you are looking for an SUV in this class with more handling verve, the PHEV Toyota GR RAV4 is worth a look and considerably cheaper.

The suspension reacts decisively to the call to arms to manage sudden and unexpected deviations in the road.

As commendable as those attributes are, it’s never going to cement the CRV a place in the top echelon of road holding mid-sized SUVs.

Rating out of 10: Performance 7, Handling 7, build quality 8, comfort 7, passenger and load space 8, Price $75,000, On road test average fuel consumption 7.3L/100km, Value for money 6, Warranty, Five years unlimited kilometres, Safety, and ANCAP crash rating, Four star 2024 rating.

Overall points out of 10: 7.5