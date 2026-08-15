Since its launch in 2023, the Corolla Cross compact urban SUV has been a sales hit, with a mid-model refresh, just the ticket to take its sales up another good notch or two. The Corolla Cross offers most the key bases. It’s a capable daily commuter, cleverly tailored to meet everyday motoring needs and it’s safe-as, most models having a 2023 five-star ANCAP crash rating. These days with fuel prices off the scale it will demand attention with impressive fuel economy, and lower carbon emissions, which collectively keep long-term ownerships down. It earns a big tick for manoeuvrability, getting a real big leg-up here from cameras and smart sensors, to keep the car and driver safe in the cut and thrust of inner-city driving combat. This latest update delivers a sleek new front bumper and grille design. Buyers now have a much broader colour palate to pick from to personalise their Corolla Cross. The upmarket Limited provided for this test drive comes with the option of two-tones, giving it a visual edge. Across the Corolla Cross range, every grade now has a Vehicle Approach Notice that alerts pedestrians and other road users of the presence of a nearby slow-moving vehicle. Tight parking spots and tricky angles are no problem with a full set of parking sensors. The new Corolla Cross comes in four distinct grades — three front-wheel drive and two AWD. Offered here for the first time is an All-Wheel Drive GR Sport catering or those wanting to add a sportier persona to their Corolla Cross. With exclusive GR styling, sharper handling and a more connected driving feel, it’s for those who want a version of this model with heightened visual pizzazz. It certainly delivers on that brief! With its new look, although not exactly head-turning, upgraded specifications and the newly minted GR Sport in its ranks, this newest edition of the Corolla Cross should have even wider appeal than its predecessor. This isn’t a cheap vehicle, but then good quality rarely is. The something-for-everyone model range leads off with the $44,990 entry-level GX that sneaks by the skinniest of margins under the $45k price barrier. The higher spec GXL has a $47,990 ask, with AWD a steep $3k option. For those wanting to drive in the lap of automotive luxury there’s the $52,990 Limited, for those in pursuit of a racier look, and can do that a modest $2k premium over the Limited, and get the behind the wheel of the snappy-looking GR AWD. Plenty of performance bite is served up for a non-plug-in hybrid courtesy of a 135kW 2.0 litre naturally aspirated self-charging electric hybrid. It’s a pace setter in its class even, against some cheaper and more potent Chinese SUV hybrids. An ability to run for extended periods in electric mode on flat urban roads is better than many of it competitors. Performance is consistently zippy and responsive for the most part. Like many self-charging hybrids, this is one is noisy under hard acceleration, and it’s clearly not a space it enjoys playing in. While not the consummate smooth operator, the CVT automatic applies to good effect a gear and belt drive system in the lower ratios. It uses a gear drive to dial up extra urge from standing starts, while in-gear acceleration strong and assertive. The styling has more than a passing resemblance to the previous Toyota RAV4. Not surprising given it was launched overseas in 2020, with the handbrake pulled on its new Zealand launch until 2023, because of the Covid pandemic Passenger and load space is adequate but no class leader. Rear head and legroom, with the latter tight, is disappointing for anyone above average height. It redeems itself a little with a rear cargo compartment, slightly better than you find in an SUV hybrid of this size. Another niggle are the narrow back door openings that mean you enter and leave the vehicle on awkward angles at times if you are larger-framed person. The Corolla Cross puts its best safety foot forward with Toyota’s highly regarded Safety Sense suite. Among the highlights in this exhaustive safety package are Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a Monitor system providing a helicopter view of the vehicle’s surroundings. The Limited has a superior inventory of standard luxury features. These are headed up by leather-accented seats, heated front seats, a premium sound system, Qi wireless charging, a 12.3” full digital meter and a panoramic sunroof — although the latter robs the cabin of valuable centimetres of headroom, especially for rear seat passengers, something the vehicle can ill afford to lose. Toyota’s C platform, shared with various models in the Corolla range, is in the top tier in its class. Front-footing things are MacPherson struts common across the Cross family. The test vehicle was confident and composed over a wide spectrum of different road surfaces. Having a 200kg battery pack parked up in the vehicle’s midrift gives the Cross a strong and well-planted feel on the road. The steering, like most Toyotas these days, is first rate, with plenty of road feel and is weighted, the latter making it super easy to guide in and out of tight carparks. On long journeys road and wind noise, the latter a byproduct of the vehicle’s less-than-slippery aerodynamics, wasn’t as well suppressed as I expected. Rating out of 10: Performance (hybrid) 7, handling 7, build quality 8, comfort 7, passenger space 6, styling 7. On-road test average fuel consumption 5.8L /100km, value for money 6, safety, ANCAP five star rating, price $53,490, warranty, three years or 100,000km, whichever occurs first, Overall points out of 10: 7