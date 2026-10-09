Oamaru’s transformation to California’s agricultural era has been captured in a series of photographs soon to be on display.

The Waitaki District Council announced this week the top 10 photographs of Netflix’s East of Eden had been chosen.

Held in partnership between Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust, Tourism Waitaki and the council, around 70 photos were entered in “East of Eden: Through Our Eyes”.

The top 10 photographs came from seven photographers — Andy Yeoman, Eddie Robinson, Kelly Jones, Gill Loveridge, Margaret Munro, Ron Harris and Tom Davies, the council said.

Each photographer received a prize pack and a double-pass to last week’s community screening of Episode 6 of East of Eden.

The competition was judged by Martin Horspool, Shelley Winsor, Dan Lewis and Hamish Saxton.

The final collection of 50 photos will be placed on exhibition in Oamaru’s Heritage Precinct later in November.

Tom Davies' photo. Photo: Tom Davies

Eddie Robinson's 'Extras'. Photo: Eddie Robinson

Gill Loveridge's 'Backstage boys'. Photo: Gill Loveridge

Kelly Jones' Closing Time. Photo: Kelly Jones

Kelly Jones' 'Action Walk Repeat'. Photo: Kelly Jones

Margaret Munro's 'Smoking Guns'. Photo: Margaret Munro