North Otago Horticultural Society president Christine Schaffer, in her home garden, prepares for the society’s summer flower show this weekend. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Colourful creativity will be on display this weekend when the North Otago Horticultural Society holds its annual summer flower show at the Scottish Hall in Oamaru.

There will be an array of exhibits including dahlias, roses, gladioli, pot plants, floral art, as well as vegetables and fruits — and a photography display.

Society president Christine Schaffer said despite the difficult season for rose growers with lots of damp, overcast weather, the show would go on.

‘‘We’ve gone from spring to autumn, with no summer this time. It is always surprising what turns up though, and there is always a good vegetable section,’’ she said.

The society puts on three shows a year — spring, summer and autumn.

Mrs Schaffer said a stalwart of the society, Marion Partridge, would be missed as an entrant of the annual show this year.

‘‘Marion died on New Year’s Day this year and she was [in] the horticultural society for many years, her and Reg Partridge.

‘‘They were wonderful and Marion was, of course, so gifted with her floral art, so we’ll miss her in the floral art section.’’

A keen gardener and previous champion rose and vegetable grower winner, Mrs Schaffer said her entries were all a matter of chance.

‘‘Roses come and go, and it’s just the luck of the draw if they’re at the right stage when the show’s on,’’ she said.

While the society hosts its regular sections this year, Mrs Schaffer said it may differ for upcoming shows.

The society printed a show schedule every two years, and this was the second year of that schedule, so the society would review the schedule in winter and perhaps make a few changes, she said.