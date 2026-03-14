Marley Geary, 9, left, and William Atenas, 10, get ready to ride at the Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride last weekend.

The Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride has again proved to be a roaring success.

The annual event was held over the weekend and drew big numbers in its 19th year.

Five Forks School principal Belinda Brosnan said the day had ‘‘fabulous weather, fabulous attitudes and a really great vibe’’.

‘‘It’s a really wonderful opportunity to connect with the Five Forks community, past families and students — it’s just really awesome to see everyone.’’

More than 550 riders took part, ranging from as young as 3-year-olds to those nearing their 80s, she said.

‘‘Some people were out having a ride with granddad and there were lots of families as well — mum, dad and children.’’

There were four different tracks of varying difficulties so that any skill level was catered for.

Ollie Gunion, 5, is raring to go. PHOTOS: BELINDA BROSNAN

‘‘We’re lucky enough to have have scenic and adventurous tracks through a number of land owners’ different farms.’’

The event is a big fundraiser for the Five Forks community.

While the money raised was still being counted, the funds would go towards finishing the school’s adventure space with some playground upgrades, Mrs Brosnan said.

‘‘Also we need a new school van, so we were hoping to put a bit of money towards a new van to get our children to and from school and to sports games and other events beyond our school setting.’’

She was grateful for all the sponsors, volunteers and landowners who helped make the day possible.

‘‘We feel so grateful also for the incredibly positive feedback we receive from our riders who come from far and wide as well as locally.

‘‘We are always thrilled with the buzz of excitement on the tracks and at base camp,’’ Mrs Brosnan said.