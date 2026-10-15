After a three-year hiatus, the Waitaki Arts Festival is back and bolder than ever, organisers say.

New Zealand’s premier musical collective Fly My Pretties get the event started on Friday evening.

The festival brings 10 days of music, theatre, comedy, literature, visual arts, workshops, food, wine and community celebrations to Oamaru and the wider Waitaki.

Festival co-ordinator and Oamaru Opera House manager Frances McElhinney said securing one of New Zealand’s “iconic treasures” Fly My Pretties with their array of top musicians was momentous.

“Having them come especially for the festival is so special, it’s a big deal.

“It’s great for the town and it’s great because the last time I looked nearly 45% of our audience is travelling from outside the district — from Central Otago, Christchurch and Wellington.”

Mrs McElhinney said Fly My Pretties was just one of the many exciting acts across all genres taking part, with venues throughout Waitaki, from Oamaru right through to the lakes area.

Other acclaimed national performers included comedians Penny Ashton and James Nokise, and musician Gareth Thomas.

“There is so much value and appreciation of great music and creativity,” she said.

The Scottish Variety Show celebrating North Otago Highland Pipe Band’s 125th anniversary was another stand out.

“It’s fun having the community events so well supported and to see such an array of local talent featuring in the Scottish Variety show,” she said.

“Everyone has been really excited to get behind it, and also Kurow up the valley getting behind it, it’s a tight community there and of course the wine,” she said.

“We’re celebrating Waitaki wines which will be incredible,” she said.

She said initial conversations with the team at Scotts Brewing Co at the beginning of the year led to a new brew especially for the festival called “Jam Session”.

“That might go down well with the Sunday session at Scotts with Merv Pinney, he is out the gate.”

She said other “fave picks” of the festival included a sneak peak of pre-release music from New Zealand indie pop musician Gareth Thomas’ new album Bits and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

“We’ve also got some great comedy with Te Radar’s Kiwi Country show, and the Billy T Award nominated comedian James Nokise, with his One Night Rant on Sunday.

“He’s very clever, very funny and his focus is on politics — he said there’s no party or policy safe.

“It will be so funny . . . we’ll all be needing a really good laugh having politics top of mind at the moment,” Mrs McElhinney.