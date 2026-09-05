Emergency Management Otago is considering the impact of a proposed 4% rates cap on its activities.

The government last week announced it was pushing ahead with a plan to cap rates rises from July 2029.

There have been calls from Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group for emergency work to be exempt.

Emergency Management Otago group manager Matt Alley said they had not taken a formal position on an exemption for emergency work.

“We continue to consider what the proposed rates cap may mean for future funding and delivery of emergency management across Otago.

“Our focus remains on maintaining an effective and sustainable emergency management capability for our communities."

Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) reported Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chairman Phil Morrison wrote to Local Government Minister Simon Watts last month asking for “specific consideration to exempting emergency management activities from any future rates capping regime”.

If not, he called for a dedicated funding mechanism to ensure communities were not “exposed to increased risk through unintended funding constraints”.

Announcing the proposed rates cap last Tuesday, Mr Watts said exemptions would only be granted in “exceptional circumstances where there is strong justification”.

The legislation was being introduced to put a brake on “excessive” increases, he said.

Waitaki mayor Mel Tavendale however raised concerns last week that the rates cap could lead to reduced council services and delay key projects.