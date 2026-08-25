A 69-year-old man has died after a car he was in entered the water at Holmes Wharf in Oamaru, police have confirmed.

They are appealing for witnesses regarding the fatal crash.

Emergency services, including dive teams, police, fire and ambulance crews, were sent to the wharf following reports a vehicle had gone into the water at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The man from Oamaru was pulled from the water and CPR performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family during this difficult time," a police spokesperson said today.

A guard was put in place overnight and the Serious Crash Unit and other specialist teams were conducting a scene examination on Wednesday.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash,” the spokesperson said.

Information could be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260825/4540.