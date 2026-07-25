There’s been a major step forward towards one of the National Party’s major commitments we campaigned on in the last election. We said we would replace the Resource Management Act, and this week both our RMA replacement Bills have reported back from the environment select committee. There have been changes that will improve the workability of our new planning system, and I am excited for what this means for our ability to get things done here in the Waitaki district and throughout New Zealand. For too long it has been too hard to consent new activities in our country. The complex RMA was inconsistent and strangled good ideas with red tape. Over the past six months, the environment select committee has considered submissions and has recommended a range of improvements the government supports. The core architecture remains unchanged. The new two-Bill system will be retained, which features goals and national instruments setting direction from the top, a narrowing of matters that can be revisited at each successive level of decision-making, more consistent planning rules, fewer consenting requirements, higher thresholds for public participation in consents, and a clearer focus on managing the effects that matter. Our two Bills to replace the RMA will make it easier to build, remove barriers to growth and build a stronger economy. The new planning system is projected to boost GDP by $3.1 billion annually, while delivering $13.3b in savings over 30 years through reduced administrative and compliance costs. Every year, New Zealand spends $1.6b on consents. That is huge money, and for many people wanting to invest in new operations, changes to their farming practices and so on, the consenting process is often too costly. This has left a lot of great ideas dead in the water. We project that 40% of consents that are required now will not be necessary under our new system. That is a massive saving for New Zealanders and government agencies who have had to wade through mud to get things done in the past. A key aspect of our new system is that it reduces the ability for every man and his dog who wants to oppose a project. This has been a notable handbrake for development here in the Waitaki and elsewhere. These reforms will replace one of New Zealand's most complicated pieces of legislation with a planning system that is more predictable, more consistent and far better at enabling New Zealand to grow. If you want to hear more about the RMA and what else is happening in the rural sector, the Rural Nats are hosting public meetings at Glenavy on Friday, July 31; Glenavy Hall at 10.30am, and up the road at the Winchester Hall at 2pm, also on July 31. Associate minister for agriculture Mike Butterick, Minister for the South Island James Meager and I will be there to talk with you. It will be great if you can make it. Finally, if you’re struggling with increased rates costs, you may be eligible for a rates rebate. My Oamaru office, Age Concern and the Waitaki District Council can help to see if you’re eligible and assist with paperwork.