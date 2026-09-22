One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck a power pole in Airedale, inland from Oamaru, in North Otago.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, near the intersection of Airedale Rd and Oamaru Creek Rd, at about 9.25am.

The spokeswoman said they believed the crash was due to a medical event and one patient had been flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

The section of road is closed and police remain on the scene for traffic management.

Contractors are also on site to repair any damage to the power lines, the spokeswoman said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.