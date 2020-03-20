One person has been killed after a fleeing driver crashed their vehicle moments after a police chase was abandoned in Oamaru this morning.

"Police received a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Hampden-Palmerston Road, Waimate, around 6:30am."

Police said shortly before 7am, police spotted the vehicle in the Alma area and attempted to stop it, but the driver then fled.

"Officers followed for a short time before abandoning the incident.

An ambulance at the scene. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

The vehicle was then located crashed at the intersection of Severn Street and Wansbeck Street in Oamaru," police said.

One of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene, and a second occupant was transported to hospital by helicopter, police said.

Oamaru firefighters spent about half an hour cutting a person out of a damaged car after a single-vehicle crash in Oamaru this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire crews, two from Oamaru and one from Weston attended the crash, and cutting gear from an Oamaru appliance was used to extricate the person.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray said: "Our officers go out every day looking to make the community safer - this is the absolute last thing any officer wants to see happen on their shift.

""It is an absolutely tragic outcome."

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

They are asked to call 105 and quote event number P041408802.

The officers involved in the incident will receive support in the coming days.

The IPCA will be notified of the incident