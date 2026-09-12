Sport Otago’s Coach Development Workshop series returns to Oamaru next week.

The free workshop will feature North Otago Rugby head of competitions and game development Josh Phipps as the guest speaker.

It is hosted by Sport Otago and Sport Waitaki and is open to everyone, from volunteer coaches through to experienced coaches working in high-performance settings.

“These workshops are about creating a space where coaches can learn, connect and feel supported in the work they do,” Sport Otago community sport adviser William Hola said.

He loves bringing coaches from different sports together at workshops like these.

“The challenges coaches face are often very similar, regardless of the sport.

“We’ve loved seeing the value of coaches learning from each other, hearing different perspectives and thinking about how it could apply in their own environments.”

More than 300 coaches have attended Sport Otago Coach Development Workshops across the region over the last 18 months.

They have covered a range of topics from team culture and communication to feedback, decision making and performing under pressure.

This is the second coach development workshop to be held in Oamaru this year.

The workshop will be held at the Network Waitaki Event Centre on Wednesday.

— Allied Media