Excited to receive their ang pow (red envelopes) for Chinese New Year are (from left) Oliver, 5, Lana, 7 and Emily Atkinson, 2, whose family will attend the Oamaru Chinese Association celebrations next week. The envelopes are traditionally filled with money or gifts to symbolise good luck, happiness and prosperity. PHOTO: JULES CHIN A chance to enjoy "great food" and dress in traditional costume will be part of the Oamaru Chinese Association celebrations of the Chinese New Year next weekend. The year of the horse starts in 2026. The horse is a symbol of vitality, speed, perseverance and freedom. People born in the year of the horse are believed to possess similar traits, such as being hardworking, warm-hearted and independent. The horse is also associated with success and good fortune. Festivities begin on Tuesday and run until March 3. Association president Janice Burnett said the Oamaru Chinese Association would hold its annual pot-luck Chinese New Year celebration next Saturday at the Fenwick School Hall from 6pm with "something different" on offer this year. "Elizabeth Prentice, of Maneland Photography, has always wanted to do something with the Chinese community, so she’s going to come and take photos of people in their national costume, so people can bring their own or there will be some available on the night," she said. Mrs Burnett said the dinner would be inclusive, and while the association provided Chinese style roast pork, duck and chicken on the night, and Chinese tea and juices, everyone could bring a dish of their own choice. "It’s a great night to make new friends or see old ones and it’s great food, great company and it’s very sociable and we love meeting new people." Mrs Burnett said the event would feature tai chi and qi gong, and calligraphy with instructors Song Chen and Sarah Liu. There would also be a play area for preschool-age children set up by Waitaki Multicultural. A Chinese lion would be on display and available for photos.