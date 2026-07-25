An earthquake near Te Anau last week was felt as far afield as Oamaru and East Otago. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 40km kilometres north of Te Anau at 9.14pm last Thursday, sparking an order to evacuate coastal areas along the West Coast of the South Island, from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point. Multiple people across the Waitaki district took to social media to say they had felt the earthquake, including shaking and rattling at their homes. A Te Anau resident said the shaking near the epicentre was long and loud. ‘‘It sounded like a train. ‘‘A few things fell off the walls and the windows rattled so hard, it sounded like they’d break. ‘‘The walls were definitely moving.’’ Southland Mayor Rob Scott meanwhile said the council will be looking into reports that the Civil Defence website went down during last Thursday night’s tsunami emergency. The emergency was downgraded about half-an-hour later and the evacuation order was cancelled. Mr Scott said it was good people took the situation seriously. “It’s been quite a shake down there, but it’s been quite pleasing to hear that that risk has been minimised and there’s no need for an evacuation, although I was talking to people connected to people out at Milford Sound, because there are people staying out there. They did the right thing: they got to higher ground straight afterwards, so it was pleasant to hear that people did the right thing at the time”. However, he said it appeared the Civil Defence website buckled under pressure. “I had heard that the site had gone down due to demand, which is something we’ll have to look at”. He said the region had escaped relatively unscathed. “I’ve heard so far that everyone is OK and there’s been a little bit of damage to some of the properties in terms of cracking in houses and the like, but the important thing is that so far, I’ve heard that everyone is OK.” Mr Scott said the earthquake was a reminder an emergency could happen at any time. The tsunami warning was also cancelled. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said there were no tsunami signals detected by Earth Sciences in the two hours after the event, showing there was no ongoing tsunami activity affecting the area and the threat had passed. An investigation into why the website crashed would be carried out. A spokesperson could not confirm when the site went down, or how long for, but said it was back online before the warning was downgraded around midnight. He said early indications were the site failed due to a firewall issue. An emergency mobile alert went out to about 40 people living in Milford Sound. Civil Defence director John Price said people should not rely on technology, and trust their “human danger sense”. He said it was impossible to be “100% ready”. “We do live in a very vulnerable area. People need to be prepared. “They they need to have a plan.” — Allied Media/RNZ