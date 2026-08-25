Emergency services have gathered where a vehicle went into the water off Holmes Wharf in Oamaru.

They were called about 5.30pm on Tuesday, police said.

Work was under way to recover the vehicle, Senior Sergeant Mark Crawford, of Dunedin, said.

"Members of the public can expect to see activity in the area while emergency services work at the scene."

There was no word yet regarding any occupants of the vehicle.

Two fire appliances, two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene, a witness said.