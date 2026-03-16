Becky Dennison. Photo: Jules Chin Few people would run towards two burning cars after a serious accident in the middle of nowhere. But for Oamaru businesswoman Becky Dennison, there was no choice because she was the first on the scene of the fatal Lindis Pass crash on Sunday. It was the second time in her young life that she had been first on the scene of a serious crash and the second time she had administered CPR. The incident happened on State Highway 8, between Old Faithful Rd and Omarama, near the Lindis Pass scenic lookout. ‘‘Both cars in the accident caught on fire. ‘‘Nothing really prepares you for this kind of situation, where real people are involved.’’ Miss Dennison said if she had not done a CPR and first aid course, she would not have had the confidence to step in and help. ‘‘Unfortunately, one person didn’t make it and my heart hurts for them and their family. ‘‘I’m feeling sad for the man involved, but also feeling really grateful about how people can come together in times of need. ‘‘We see the best in humanity when we’re in the middle of the worst situations. ‘‘I was so blown away by the skill and compassion shown by all of the first responders, helicopter crew and other members of the public, who jumped in.’’ Three other people were injured in the crash - two of which were taken to hospital. Yesterday, she said she was still feeling quite ‘‘shaken up’’ by the ordeal, but was getting a lot of support from family, friends and the local community. In light of the ‘‘tragic crash’’, she encouraged her followers on social media to do a first aid course and to carry a fire extinguisher in their car. ‘‘If you haven’t done a first aid course and you think, ‘oh, I don’t need to’, just do one because you never know when you might come across an accident or someone in need of help. ‘‘And please, please, please - have a fire extinguisher in your car. ‘‘It’s the best $55 you’ll spend. ‘‘Two vehicles caught on fire and it caused significant panic during an already incredibly stressful situation.’’ She told the Otago Daily Times she would be taking her own advice and by doing a first aid refresher course as soon as possible. She would also be encouraging her work colleagues and friends to do the same. ‘‘Definitely doing a first aid course does provide some preparation in terms of how you respond and prioritise injuries and help with managing a scene.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz