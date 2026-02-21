La Rumbla in Arrowtown has been certified by the Spanish government as an official restaurant of Spain. PHOTOS: OLIVIA CALDWELL

If I could sum up my night at La Rumbla restaurant in Arrowtown, it would be two words — world class.

The food, staff, interior design and atmosphere are things one usually has to travel much further to see, but on this occasion, it was all right on the doorstep.

La Rumbla was recently certified by the Spanish government as an official restaurant of Spain, which takes all types of hurdles to jump through. It is one of three in New Zealand, and I can see why it passed the test — because the food and wine is something special.

The place is based on Spanish-inspired sharing plates, and dishes born from seasons of Catalonia. Having lived in Spain, I have a special love for the food and culture, so it really was the perfect getaway.

Owner Penelope Johnson runs the floor and hasn’t shied away from hard work for the decade La Rumbla has been in Arrowtown. Thankfully, she took the reins and decided on the menu for us.

Everything will make your mouth water. We started with the market fish ceviche, served with Kaffir lime tiger milk, avocado and sesame tostadas. This was the best I have tasted on Kiwi shores. It was a good amount too, they did not spare a thing, it was delicious. Ms Johnson threw in three beautiful oysters covered in a stunning spicy salsa for us too.

Next came the very Spanish dish and one I have missed — the classic potato tortilla. This is a simple dish and one every Spanish household has down pat. The La Rumbla one was slightly fancier than the norm, but the same element of layered potato and cheese — super wholesome and filling. This was paired with a leafy green salad mixed with spiced pepitas, broccoli and a tasty chardonnay vinaigrette.

If you like seafood like I do, the next dish is a must have. The seafood Fideos has gurnard, mussels, clams and tiger prawns all mixed in a spicy tomato sofrito.

Next is my favourite Spanish dish of all, and I know it isn’t for everyone, but octopus is just so divine. The Spanish call it pulpo, and it is an appetiser on just about every menu. This little octo came all the way from Fiordland and was served with a smoked garlic puree, olives, charred sweet peppers and a chili oil.

I could have finished there and have called it one of the best meals I have had, but there was more to come.

This girl cannot go past lamb and I really loved this lamb dish. The Royalburn lamb eye fillets were served with my favourite vegetable — eggplant, as well as courgettes, goats’ cheese and cured tomato. It was the perfect lamb dish and I am not exaggerating.

You cannot go to Spain or even its official restaurant without a paella dish. The chicken and chorizo paella served with portobello mushroom and lions’ mane was as pretty as it was tasty.

Then came the dessert menu, and I am weak for a Basque cheesecake. So yes we got that too — served with butterscotch and walnut crumble. The nougat semifreddo was also a fantastic little freshener.

I should mention the wines! The French rose and Spanish tempranillo are two wines you shouldn’t miss out on — trust me.