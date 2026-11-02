QueenstownA quacking good fundraiserThe Rotary Club of Queenstown raised about $11,500 for the Queenstown and Arrowtown volunteer fire brigades at its long-running charity duck race on Sunday. Starting in central Queenstown’s Village Green, the ducks raced down Horne Creek to Queenstown Bay. Race organiser Tim Wilshire said there were more than 40 entries in the corporate duck race, and 94 in the public duck race. Photo: Guy WilliamsGuy WilliamsMonday, November 2, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO