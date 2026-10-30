The chairman of Queenstown Airport Corporation’s board of directors has departed and the search is on for an inbound replacement.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council announced Simon Flood was stepping aside from his role, in accordance with the terms of his tenure, in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Flood joined the airport board in December 2019 and was appointed chairman in October 2024.

He served the company through a period of significant change and development.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover said Mr Flood was leaving the airport in “extremely good health”.

“The airport has achieved record passenger numbers, delivered increased dividends for the benefit of ratepayers, strengthened its customer experience scores and made significant progress in building a positive organisational culture, underpinned by a strong commitment to safety.

“These are important achievements for a company that plays such a vital role in our region’s economy and connectivity.

“On behalf of the council and our community, I thank Simon for his service and contribution to Queenstown Airport.”

Mr Flood, who bridged two tenures of council, said he felt the time was right to move on.

“I’m proud of what QAC has achieved while I have been a director and the chair.

“The company is now entering one of the most exciting chapters in its history with a major long-term development programme.

“This is the right time to step away as a new chapter begins for both myself, my family and the company.”

Mr Flood intended to spend more time in Christchurch and said he was looking forward to focusing on ongoing governance responsibilities across a number of companies.

Queenstown Airport’s deputy chairman Mike Tod a director for six years who chairs the board’s safety, operations and risk committee, would assume the role of acting chair, the statement said.

Mr Glover said council would now consider its next steps in terms of replacing Flood on a permanent basis.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz