A Queenstown council staffer and volunteer community group were last week recognised for their outstanding contributions to native plant conservation in New Zealand.

At the 2026 NZ Plant Conservation Network (NZPCN) Awards in Wellington, Queenstown council’s parks and reserves officer Yvette Ridley won the individual award, while the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust was presented with the community award — Otago Regional Council, represented by Scott Jarvie, won the local authority award.

Held as part of the NZPCN biennial conference, the awards committee noted all three recipients received multiple nominations, highlighting the impact of their work, and their commitment to people and place.

What particularly stood out, the committee says, is the tireless work each does behind the scenes, often without recognition, resulting in tangible outcomes being delivered, ranging from community-led ecological restoration and advocacy for threatened plant populations, to developing tools that enable the public to meaningfully engage with local ecosystems.

NZPCN president Alex Fergus says the communities nominated the three Otago recipients, which is a testimony as to how valuable their work is held locally.

“The challenges for native plant conservation in NZ are large.

“Echoing the theme of our recent conference, it’s only through collaboration that we can begin to meet the challenge.

“The work of these three recipients demonstrates what can be achieved working collectively.”

According to a social media post, Ridley is involved in a wide range of conservation mahi, from native planting and habitat restoration to pest and weed control, supporting community-led projects and creating hands-on environmental learning opportunities.

Accepting the award, she said she could not do the job without all the passionate community members around her.

“I’ve really just been trying to build on the great work that is already happening across the Wakatipu.”

The award for the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust, formed in 2013 by Neill and Barbara Simpson to protect and restore the native biodiversity of the Basin through revegetation projects, collaboration, education and advocacy, was accepted by its operations manager, Sararose Brown.

She says they are “so delighted” to receive the award.

“Community is central to everything we do, and this recognition really belongs to the many volunteers, schools, businesses and partners who continue to turn up, rain, hail or shine, to get their hands dirty and help us plant natives across the Wakatipu.”

Jarvie, ORC’s terrestrial ecology senior scientist, says protecting Otago’s indigenous flora is a “team effort”, built on understanding our native plants, their threats and how best to protect them.

“By sharing knowledge and supporting those working on the ground, we can help safeguard Otago’s native plants and ecosystems.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz