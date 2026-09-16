State Highway 87 between Middlemarch and Outram has reopened but area warnings are in place for much of the South Island following heavy snow and rain.

In Southland, SH96 at Oreti Plains, near the Drummond Oreti Rd intersection is closed due to flooding between Riverside Rd and Ryan Rd. People are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi has area warnings in place due to snow affecting some highways, including SH87, SH85 and SH8 at Lindis Pass.

People using the Lindis Pass (SH8) are advised to drive with care. Photo: NZTA

MetService has lifted road snowfall warnings for the Lindis and Haast Pass (SH6), but warnings remain in place for Canterbury highways Porters and Arthur’s passes (both SH73) and the Lewis Pass (SH7).

"People are encouraged to plan ahead and take extra care when travelling, especially on inland roads, a spokesman for NZTA said on Thursday morning.

Near Burkes Pass in the Mackenzie Basin this morning. Photo: NZTA

Snow throughout Central, chains for Crown Range

Snow is affecting roads throughout Central Otago and crews were working to clear affected areas.

Danseys Pass is closed from the gates at the hotel to the summit.

Surface flooding was expected and road users should take care and drive to the conditions, a spokesman for the district council said.

Snow blankets Naseby on Thursday morning. Photo: Naseby Forest Recreation Area/Facebook

Forecast snow did arrive on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka on Wednesday night, but the road was cleared and remains open.

However, chains must be carried on Thursday morning, a spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

A snowy Crown Range summit this morning. Photo: MetService

Temperatures around the district ranged between 0°C and 3°C. Roads were wet and motorists should expect ice in places.

“Some snow also fell in parts of the Arrow Basin but has not settled on the road."

Essential stabilisation work is being done to the zig-zags down from Crown Terrace to SH6 near Arrowtown.

“A one-lane closure will be in place 24/7 for several weeks, operated by traffic lights. Please allow extra time especially at peak travel periods.”

Slip affecting SH6, heavy rain for Buller

SH6 Makarora to Lake Hāwea is affected due to a slip. The highway would reopen daily for three convoys, dependent on weather.

Southbound convoys leave from Makarora Village at 7.15am, 12.45pm, 6.15pm and northbound from Isthmus Peak car park at 8am, 12pm and 5.30pm.

On the West Coast, a heavy rain warning was in place for the Buller District until 1pm on Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain were expected and amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly about the ranges, MetService said.

- Allied Media