The four-digit price-tag counter-top cooking-machine lists, combines and finishes all kinds of dishes. Photo: Supplied

Age Concern Balclutha manager Robyn Bell had a shout-out for her new kitchen assistant to help turn donations of fresh minced meat into meals for elderly clients.

A Thermomix, donated through local agent Sharon Milford, is a computer-guided kitchen appliance that lists, weighs, chops, grates, mixes, cooks and bakes ingredients .

Mrs Bell received the four-digit price-tag machine on October 5 and has already used it to make profiteroles, shepherd’s pie, cheese lasagne and other mince-meat specialities.

“It is much quicker, especially when we receive a big crate of chilled mince from Olly and Alana,’’ she said, meaning Alana and Olly Tunnah’s volunteer butchery group, Meat On the Move.

Age Concern began receiving the free meat in August and Mrs Bell prepares the meals at home in her own time, having found her clients had insisted bagged portions of frozen red meat should go to families with children to feed.