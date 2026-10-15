Otago Regional Council staff will begin their annual farm audits in the coming months, with dairy effluent management a particular focus following a challenging spring.

The council aims to visit between 300 and 400 farms as part of its compliance programme, checking environmental practices and helping farmers understand their obligations.

ORC councillor Robbie Byars said staff recognised the difficulties caused by recent weather, particularly in parts of South and West Otago.

“We appreciate weather-wise it’s been a challenging spring for farmers,” he said.

“Our staff are visiting farms with the aim of supporting and working with Otago farmers towards compliance while understanding their challenges.”

Otago had 481 dairy farms, most clustered around the Clutha and Waitaki districts.

Farms would be assessed according to factors including size and previous compliance history.

On site checks would cover consented and permitted activities, and include staff examining dairy effluent management, silage, farm rubbish and offal disposal.

As saturated soils in some areas were limiting effluent irrigation, Cr Byars encouraged farmers concerned about storage capacity to ask for advice.

“We’re aware there are some farms struggling to manage effluent storage with the requirement to not irrigate on saturated soils,” he said.

“If irrigation is required to stop ponds overflowing then it is important farmers document their decisions and any mitigations.”

The council would also pay particular attention to farms still working towards effluent storage and discharge consents, and those uncertain were encouraged to contact the council.

“This is an education-focused programme but, as with any activities, where needed appropriate compliance action is considered,” Cr Byars said.

Visiting compliance staff would explain rules, assess and document compliance, and discuss steps and timeframes required to address any shortcomings.

The council said the audits were intended to support environmental protection while maintaining constructive relationships with farmers.