Owaka Community Library and Catlins Information Centre’s own Steph Brunton is this week’s Silver Ferns Farms Local Legend. ‘‘Steph bends over backwards to help people get the most out of the place,’’ her nominator said, referring to the Catlins district, as well as the library complex. ‘‘She loves helping people find what they’re after.’’ Mrs Brunton said the variety of people and requests she dealt with kept her job lively. ‘‘Whether it’s a local person looking for some council information or a tourist looking for a place to visit, it’s lovely to be able to help someone,’’ she said. ‘‘Like when someone from overseas comes back in, excited to show you the photo they got of a penguin at the place you suggested … It’s the smiles you get.’’ She praised the team at the centre, library and museum and thanked the community — and Silver Fern Farms — for their support. Keep sending your nominations’ names, contact phone numbers and reasons they are our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz Report & Photo: Nick Brook