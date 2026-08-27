Teacher and enthusiastic local gardener John Douglas, of Balclutha, is this week's Silver Fern Farms Local Legend.

Mr Douglas was nominated for his contributions to beautifying Naish Park, through yearly pruning of the park’s new rose garden.

He said he was just a small cog in the greater beautification machine, which involved a large and active group of dedicated local volunteers.

“I was just impressed with everything this group has done towards beautifying our local park, and was happy to do my little bit. They deserve the accolades.”

He said he and wife Ann would have to wait till family visited, to share the tasty Silver Fern Farms lamb roast.

“I can’t claim any skills there. Ann will slow roast it and make it delicious.”

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.