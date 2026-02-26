PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend Linda Taylor is delighted to receive her leg of lamb award at her home in Lawrence.

Mrs Taylor was nominated by one of the many local people she helps through volunteering, which includes getting them to appointments, taking them shopping, delivering meals on wheels and more. She said she felt privileged to be singled out as there were many deserving people helping the community locally.

‘‘It’s nice to be recognised like this, and a big thanks to Silver Fern Farms for this delicious-looking leg of lamb. Our family loves a roast lamb, so we’ll be having this with gravy and traditional mint sauce.’’

She said Honey, the family’s pet dog, was also looking forward to a scrap or two. Send your nominations for Silver Fern Farms Local Legend in to info@cluthaleader.co.nz, with reasons for your nomination, and a contact number.