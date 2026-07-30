This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Dianne Howat, of Balclutha.

Mrs Howat was nominated for her long-standing community support work with PACT in the district, alongside voluntary work for other organisations including the Blind Foundation.

She said she enjoyed working alongside her clients within the community, helping them achieve personal goals and lead fulfilling lives.

“We cook, go shopping, attend appointments, work on physical fitness and have a lot of fun with things like line dancing, karaoke, movies and so on.

“I’m also a member of the Clutha Country Music Club, and take them along to sessions there sometimes. They love it.”

Mrs Howat said she would share her tasty leg of lamb with her family, which extends to six grandsons.

“I like a traditional roast with mint sauce and gravy. Delicious.”

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.

Report & Photo: Richard Davison