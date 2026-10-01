This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend said the fresh lamb leg walked up just in time.

‘‘We’ve got family coming, with four grandchildren for the start of the school holidays and I always do a lamb roast,’’ Inner-Wheel Rotarian Christine Eyles, or ‘‘Gran E, for Eyles”, said.

Mrs Eyles worked with husband Wayne taking care of their family business, but was more widely known through the countless Clutha community initiatives and fundraisers she had supported with her many friends and organisational networks.

‘‘I’m especially proud I happened to be Rotary president when the annual book sale began in 2003, that’s still going,’’ she said.

“But it’s just a privilege to be a part of somebody’s big day to remember or to be there for them on their worst days.’’

Keep sending your nomination’s names, contact phone number and reason they are our Local Legends to: info@cluthaleader.co.nz.